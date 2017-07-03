Body-Shamed On Flight, Woman Fights Back

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A plus-size model and Instagram star is fighting back after she says she was body-shamed on a flight to Los Angeles.

Natalie Hage says she was flying from Dallas to LAX when she met a man on the plane who shamed her so badly she was compelled to share her story with the world in hopes to spread body-positivity.

“It’s daily, multiple times a day across platforms, where somebody is telling me that I don’t deserve to live, that I’m a strain on the world, that I’m stupid and lazy and gross and smelly and I’m not worth anything,” she said.

Natalie says she was sitting in a middle seat when the man sitting next to her started huffing and puffing, hogging the arm rest and jabbing his elbow into her side. She says she looked over and saw his texts, including a nasty exchange about her weight.

“I look over because he’s obviously in distress over here and then I see big as day that he’s talking about me,” she said.

“It was just terrible I just wanted to disappear.”

Natalie says she held it together until the flight landed, when she finally confronted the man about what he had done. She filmed the entire exchange and says the worst part is he didn’t even seem sorry for what he had done.

Natalie fights against this negativity for girls of all sizes.

She says it isn’t easy being a bigger girl and she wants other girls to know that no matter their size, they’re beautiful and should never put up with such hatred.