Standoff With Armed Man Forces Evacuations In Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A man who was possibly armed with a gun is safely in custody after barricading himself in a fourth floor apartment of a building in downtown Los Angeles Monday, prompting evacuations.
The incident began at around 1:20 p.m. Los Angeles police SWAT were called to a building in the 600 block of East 2nd St. in Little Tokyo on a report of an armed man who was possibly suicidal or mentally ill, police told KNX 1070. The suspect had at least one gun, police said.
Crisis negotiators were also brought to the scene. Nearby building were evacuated and surrounding streets were closed to traffic.
However, sometime before 5:30 p.m., the suspect peacefully surrendered, police said. No shots were fired and there were no injuries.
