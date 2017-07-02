Massive Crowds Rally To Impeach President Trump In Downtown Los Angeles

July 2, 2017 12:52 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Thousands of demonstrators gathered Sunday in downtown Los Angeles for a march to impeach President Donald Trump.

Massive crowds marched from Pershing Square to Fletcher-Bowron Square to urge Congress to impeach the president.

The Los Angeles march was one of 45 sister marches across the nation including Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco and Ventura.

March organizers believe Trump has violated the U.S. constitution and obstructed justice.

“We believe president Trump has committed constitutional breaches, consistently lied, cheated, and enforces laws that primarily benefit him and his billionaire friends at the expense of the country,” says the organization’s website, impeachmentmarch.org.

Trump supporters also held a counter-protest to rally in support for 2020 re-election.

