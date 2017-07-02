Toxic Blue-Green Algae Spurs Warning For Some Waters In California

NAPA (CBSLA.com) — Blue-green algae has prompted authorities to issue a warning to people to avoid swimming in ponds, rivers, and streams in parts of northern California.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the warning was issued for Napa County after two dogs died last week after swimming in a pond near Huichica Creek.
The warning was not the first of its kind for California.
On Friday, officials with the Department updated an advisory for blue-green algae.
That advisory reminded residents not to make contact with the water in the San Luis Reservoir, and to avoid eating fish from its water, according to the Associated Press.
The wire service reported that exposure to the toxic algae can “cause skin rashes, eye irritation, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea, and cold or flu-like systems.”
