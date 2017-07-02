12-Inch Water Main Break Turns Hollywood Streets Into River

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a 12-inch water main ruptured in Hollywood Sunday causing street flooding.
The incident unfolded just after 4:45 a.m. on Wilcox and Franklin avenues.
The broken pipe caused the asphalt to crack and carried the mud four blocks passed Hollywood Blvd.
“I went down to get my coffee on Hollywood Blvd and there was a thick cake of brown stuff everywhere and like – this is the world’s saddest snow,” said Richard Fairgray, a local neighbor.
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power shut off the water and crews arrived on scene to clean up the gallons of water that flooded the streets for hours. There were no reports of damage to cars and homes in the area.
Joy Benedict. can you do another story on this since as of this morning July 18th the road at Fountain and WIlcox is still closed from this.. What is taking them so long to get this fixed?