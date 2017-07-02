Report: Derek Fisher Charged With 2 DUI Counts In June Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Former Laker star and Knicks coach Derek Fisher has reportedly been charged with two counts of DUI stemming from his June 4 crash that left his Cadillac Escalade flipped over on the 101 in Sherman Oaks. according to ESPN.
Fisher was with his girlfriend, Gloria Govan, at the time of the crash. Fisher veered onto the right shoulder, hit a guard-rail and then flipped. Nobody was hurt in the crash, and Fisher was arrested.
The Escalade was registered to NBA player Matt Barnes, who is Govan’s ex-husband.
If convicted, fisher faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison.
