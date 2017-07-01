Only On 9: War Veteran Suffering From PTSD Leads CHP On Dangerous 2-County Chase

ONTARIO (CBSLA.com) — A war veteran who allegedly suffers from PTSD led law enforcement on a two-county high-speed chase Saturday.

The veteran’s father, Gary Hidalgo, spoke to KCAL 9’s Cristy Fajardo about his son, 26-year-old Christian Hidalgo.

The elder Hidalgo in Ontario where the chase ended.

The father said his son has not been the same since returning from Afghanistan after “multiple” deployments spanning three years.

The CHP said they first tried to pull the son over in Santa Clarita for driving recklessly. They called the chase dangerous and said Hidalgo often exceeded 100 mph.

A squad car crashed during the chase. There was no word on whether the officer driving the vehicle was injured.

Gary said his son’s PTSD was so bad he went to the VA Hospital in Westwood today trying to get help.

The chase ended with a PIT maneuver.

The elder Hidalgo said his son has been hearing voices. He believed his son was just trying to get home where “he knows it is safe.”

The son returned to Los Angeles from Afghanistan about three-and-a-half years ago and the elder Hidalgo says it’s been a struggle for his son ever since.

“Once he came back,” said Gary, “he got no help. I had to fight for his assistance, to get him what he needs.”

Gary also said his son was calling him in the car during the chase.

“He said he was going through some challenges. And that he needed some assistance. And then the phone went dead,” he added.

The father told Fajardo he wanted to speak out because not enough is being done for veterans, especially those suffering with PTSD.

She tried to call the CHP to see what kinds of charges Hidalgo might be facing but a suspect’s mental state is factored into that decision.