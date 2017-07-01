2 Killed, 3 Injured In Fiery Irvine Crash

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) – Two men were killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash Saturday in Irvine near the Rancho San Joaquin Golf Course, where another man and two women were critically injured.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Harvard Avenue and Michelson Drive, said Irvine Police Sgt. Mark Andreozzi.

Firefighters arriving at the scene quickly put out a fire involving a 2015 Infiniti Q50, which had a male driver, who was also the lone occupant, Andreozzi said. He was rushed to an area trauma center in critical condition.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the scene at 3:30 a.m. confirmed that two men in theirs 20s, in a Hyundai Elantra, were pronounced dead at the scene, said Capt. Larry Kurtz of the Orange County Fire Authority.

Two women in their 20s, also occupants inside the Hyundai, were rushed to an area trauma center, as was the driver of the Infinity, a man in his 30s, Kurtz said.

“Officers are at the hospital now trying to keep updates on the injured,” Andreozzi said.

No details were available about what led to the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crashed was asked to call the Irvine Police Department at (949) 724-7000.

