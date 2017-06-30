Where You Can Set Off Legal Fireworks Around California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — You don’t have to be Katy Perry to set off a legal firework.

Safe and sane fire works stands in the Inland Empire are popping off this holiday weekend, reports KCAL 9’s Crystal Cruz.

Families are grabbing the goodies before they’re gone. But here’s the deal, only Fontana, Rialto, Colton and San Bernardino south of 30th street allow fireworks along with select cities in LA and OC.

“We have you know water and buckets close to us so if anything happens we are prepared for that,” says dad Rene Canal.

Fireworks are banned in Riverside County and people caught with them could face a $1,000 fine.

“We did have someone ask if we sold bottle rockets and I said no they are illegal,” said volunteer Karen Derengard.

She spoke to a guy named Martin — he likes the quiet fireworks over the loud ones.

“They just make way too much noise and I don’t want to scare the pets,” he said.

With recent wildfires Aaron Godinez and his wife plan on making safety their first priority.

“Obviously we don’t want to start a fire and want to be safe and do them right in front of our house and make sure we clean up, too,” said dad Aaron Godinez.

Some cities like Riverside have extra patrols out through the weekend looking for fireworks not allowed at all in Riverside County.

For a list of where you can have safe and sane fireworks in California, click here.