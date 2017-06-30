15 Must-See Attractions In Hollywood

The city of Hollywood has a cache unlike any other. With its wealth of attractions, the Hollywood enclave is known throughout the world for not only an array of places to visit, but also for it being the movie capital of the world. Looking to get to know the area a little better? Our guide offers a great glimpse to what to see in Hollywood and the must-visit attractions from The Hollywood Sign to the Capital Records Building.



The Hollywood Sign As arguably the most iconic sign in the world, and the attraction that is most synonymous with Los Angeles and the United States, The Hollywood Sign tops the list of attractions in Hollywood. Originally constructed to read “Hollywoodland,” it was put up by a group of developers in 1923 to promote the land to sell for housing. Almost 100 years later, its morphed into something completely different. With ways to hike to the sign, as well as plenty of places throughout Hollywood to take photos, it’s a must-see attraction. Lake Hollywood Park offers great views of the sign, or take a hike up Mt. Lee Drive which will take you above the Sign!



Hollywood Walk of Fame

www.walkoffame.com Practically every notable star, musician, comedian and entertainer has a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Discover the history of Hollywood by navigating Hollywood Boulevard and some surrounding streets which house these prized stars. Notable stars include Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Lucille Ball, Johnny Cash, Dick Clark, Ryan Seacrest, John Wayne, Charlize Theron and hundreds of others.



Capitol Records Building

www.capitolrecords.com 1750 Vine StLos Angeles, CA 90028 The Capitol Records building is just one of those buildings that conjures up old Hollywood when you see it. Known throughout the world, this 13 story cylindrical building is a landmark which was built in 1955. Today, it still houses part of Capitol Records operations and it has been in countless television shows and movies.



The Hollywood Bowl

www.hollywoodbowl.com 2301 N Highland Ave.Los Angeles CA 90068(323) 850-2000 The legendary Hollywood Bowl, located north of the Hollywood and Highland shopping complex, is one of America’s most storied outdoor concert amphitheaters. The sound is immaculate, which can be attributed to the band shell above the stage and bands love to play here. On a crisp summer night, there are few things better in Los Angeles than hearing music while the purple skies turn black. Between leased events, which feature major touring acts, and subscription nights that can feature the L.A. Philharmonic and KCRW sponsored evenings, the Bowl is a great option for an outdoor concert. Visit our Hollywood Bowl Guide if you’re planning to see a show.



El Capitan Theater

www.elcapitantheatre.com 6838 Hollywood BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90028(818) 845-3110 This fully renovated and revived theatre was built in 1926 and today screens Disney’s most current features as well as classics. Registered in 1990 on the Los Angeles historic cultural monument list, it is a true Hollywood gem, and offers a glimpse of the Hollywood glamour of the past.



Lake Hollywood Park

(818) 243-1145 3160 Canyon Lake DrLos Angeles, CA 90068(818) 243-1145 Situated in the hills above the Hollywood Reservoir (yes, there’s a body of water in the Hollywood Hills), Lake Hollywood Park is open to the public year round and offers incredible views of the legendary Hollywood Sign, as well as walking paths, grassy fields, and a great spot to let your dog roam.



Griffith Observatory

www.griffithobservatory.org 2800 E Observatory RdLos Angeles, CA 90027 As one of Los Angeles’ most famous landmarks, The Griffith Observatory is undoubtedly a must-see destination. Sitting on the south slope of Mount Hollywood, the building and its surrounding grounds offer stunning views of Los Angeles. The Observatory has played host to movies like James Dean’s “Rebel Without a Cause, as well as “The Terminator,” and many others. It’s a major tourist destination for people from all over the world, and inside the building there are exhibits which focus on the observation of the outer galaxies, as well as the most famous attraction, the Samuel Oschin Planetarium. With its incredible Zeiss star projector, a laser digital projection system, a state of the start aluminum dome, theatrical lighting and great sound, the planetarium puts on several different shows that will ask questions about the universe.



Stahl House

www.stahlhouse.com 635 Woods DrLos Angeles, CA 90069 With so many homes in the Hollywood Hills, what makes the Stahl House so important? To put it simply, it’s all about the architecture. Designed by architect Pierre Koenig, the house is on the U.S. national registry of historic places because it is considered to be an iconic representation of modern architecture in L.A. during the twentieth century. It was also made famous by a photograph that Julius Shulman took where two women were sitting in a corner of the home with a panoramic view of the city through floor to ceiling glass walls. Known as Case Study House #22, it has been in many movies as well.



Barnsdall Art Park

www.barnsdall.org 4800 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90027 >Barnsdall Art Park is considered one of the most incredible parks and playgrounds in Los Angeles. At Barnsdall Art Park, you’ll find much more than open green spaces for frolicking in the sun. You’ll also find the home of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House. Originally created to be a huge arts complex, the Hollyhock House still shows many exhibitions in a myriad of different gallery spaces. You can even take a tour of the Hollyhock House.



Hollywood Forever Cemetery

www.hollywoodforever.com 6000 Santa Monica BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90038(323) 469-1181 Throughout the years, The Hollywood Forever cemetery has only grown in popularity with myriad of events being held on its grounds. From Cinespia outdoor movies, Día de los Muertos events to concerts and more, this is no ordinary cemetery. Because of the list of events which have Angelenos flocking to the grounds, the owners have been criticized throughout the years for promoting this resting place as a venue for fun events. After all, it is where some of Hollywood’s most acclaimed stars are buried. As one of the oldest cemeteries in Los Angeles and the only one in Hollywood, the graves and crypts are resting places for countless Hollywood elites like Judy Garland, Charlie Chaplan Jr., Rudoph Valentino, Mickey Rooney, Douglas Fairbanks, Nelson Eddy, Peter Lorre, Janet Gaynor, Tyrone Power and Clifton Webb. The cemetery is also rumored to be haunted and is a popular venue for Halloween.



Amoeba Music

www.amoeba.com 6400 Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90028(323) 245-6400 CD’s, vinyl and other physical musical items have for the most part been replaced by all things digital. That is what makes Amoeba Music in Hollywood all the more fantastic. While other stores have closed throughout the country, including in L.A., Amoeba Music continues to thrive. The store houses more than 250,000 new and pre-owned CDs, vinyl records and audio cassettes. The goods lines its shelves in this artsy establishment which is listed among the largest independent music stores in the world. Amoeba Music also features a special area for collectors seeking vintage materials, including rare LPs. For those looking for unique posters, tee’s and music-related books, you’ll find a goldmine at this L.A. landmark.



Grauman’s Egyptian Theatre

(323) 461-2020 6712 Hollywood BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90028(323) 461-2020 Grauman’s Egyptian Theatre was built by the same architect responsible for other iconic theatre’s including the Chinese Theatre and El Capitan Theatre. Fully restored in 1998, a myriad of movies are screened here throughout the year by American Cinematheque.



Hollywood & Highland

www.hollywoodandhighland.com 6801 Hollywood Blvd #170Hollywood, CA 90028 Before 2001, The Hollywood & Highland Center didn’t even exist. Today, that seems unimaginable as it has become an anchor for the Hollywood neighborhood, even acting as the main venue for the Academy Awards. Sitiated in the heart of Hollywood just south of the Hollywood Bowl, the Center is home to the TCL Chinese Theatre (where the Academy Awards are held each year), as well as many shops and restaurants. It is one of the most frequented tourist destinations in L.A., and was even built with the Hollywood Sign in mind. A major archway in the heart of the complex offers direct views of the Hollywood Sign which makes for a perfect photo. View a Shoppers Guide to Hollywood & Highland to view the best places in the complex.



Runyon Canyon

