Best Shopping On Abbot Kinney

Burro
1409 Abbot Kinney Blvd
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 450-6288
www.burrogoods.com
As its flagship store, Burro certainly makes a hit on Abbot Kinney with their great selection of both apparel, books, stationary and gift items. The store offers an eclectic array of pretty much anything you can think of and is a great place for getting a special and unique gift. From great notebooks, inventive and unique greeting cards, and bath/candles to jewelry (necklaces, rings, earrings, etc) and novelty items, it’s a great shop to get some great items.
Steven Alan
1601 Abbot Kinney Blvd
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 452-3413
www.tevenalan.com
This unique casual/pretty clothing store has been a staple on the Boulevard for some time. With locations around L.A., the Abbot Kinney outpost offers clothes for both men and women, as well as great accessories like sunglasses and wallets. Great fitting clothes, stylish and up to date are some of the best ways to describe the items you’ll find here. Shop mens shirts, tees, pants, watches and glasses, or womens tops, dresses, pants and other fashionable items.
Garrett Leight California Optical
1522 Abbot Kinney Blvd
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 392-3225
www.garrettleight.com
As the son of legendary eyeglass designer Oliver Peoples, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that when the protege sourced some of his fathers sunglasses from the 70’s in today’s world that it became a huge hit. Several years ago, Garrett Leight became a phenomenon in the eyeglass / sunglass world when he launched his brand. Since then, this optical company has taken off and the store on Abbot Kinney Boulevard offers a huge assortment of stylish sunglasses and glasses to try on and purchase.
Aesop
1504 Abbot Kinney Blvd
Venice, CA 90291
(424) 272-9882
www.aesop.com
Billed as Aesop’s first L.A. signature store, this store offers all the great items the brand has been known for. With a unique interior, guests are invited to purchase a wide variety of cosmetic goods in terrific packaging, including items for skin care, hair care, body care, fragrances and more. It’s a great spot to buy a gift, or to buy yourself a gift from one of the top skin and body care brands in the world.
All Things Fabulous
1415 1/2 Abbot Kinney Boulevard
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 396-3355
www.loveallthingsfabulous.com
Shop everything from comfortable tops, shorts, graphic tees and other clothing for women here. The storefront, which reads “atf” instead of All Things Fabulous, is situated in the heart of the Abbot Kinney thoroughfare and is all about comfortable but fashionable staples.
Le Labo
1138 Abbot Kinney Blvd
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 581-2233
www.lelabofragrances.com
Terrific fragrances housed inside of great packaging is the name of the game of Le Labo. With an old-school interior that is aesthetically beautiful, Le Labo is the place to not only buy fragrances, but come up with one using one of their knowledgeable staff members. It won’t come cheap, but the experience and the product definitely make up for it. Come to buy, or just to peruse. Either way, it’s a must visit store on the Boulevard.
Shinola
1621 Abbot Kinney Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90291
(424) 322-2177
www.shinola.com
Just like the rest of Abbot Kinney and the shops, Shinola’s store oozes cool. The Detroit based company sells watches, leather goods, cool bicycles, journals and stationary items, as well as other goods.
Will Leather Goods
1360 Abbot Kinney Blvd
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 399-8700
www.willleathergoods.com
Looking for a perfect gift? You’re in luck. Will Leather Goods, of Portland, Oregon, is a staple on Abbot Kinney. Offering any type of leather good you can imagine, essentials here include belts, wallets, bags, and other accessories like journals, travel kits, pet items and even leather footballs.
Other Great Stores To Visit
- Illesteva – Unique and trendy sunglasses and eyewear
- H.O.W.L. – Personalized designs for jewelry, sculptures and more
- Cuyana – premium women’s essentials
- Burro Kids – unique and one-of-a-kind decor, clothing, etc for kids
