Man Dies In Diamond Bar House Fire

DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA.com) – A man died in a house fire in Diamond Bar early Thursday morning.
The fire was reported at around 4 a.m. in the 23400 block of Wagon Trail Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Responding firefighters found flames and smoke coming from the first floor of the home. While searching the house, they found a man in his 50s inside with major burns.
The victim was pulled out, but he died at the scene, the fire department said. His name was not released.
The blaze was knocked down at 4:43 a.m. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s arson and homicide investigators were on scene.
The circumstances and cause of the fire are under investigation.
