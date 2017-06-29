Lake Arrowhead Couple Found Dead In Likely Murder-Suicide

June 29, 2017 9:33 AM
Filed Under: Lake Arrowhead

LAKE ARROWHEAD (CBSLA.com) – A Lake Arrowhead couple in their 50s was found dead Wednesday in their home in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.

The couple was found just before 3:30 p.m. at their home in the 900 block of Hospital Road by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies who were responding to a welfare check.

Deputies entered the home to find the bodies of 57-year-old Steven Montoya, 57, and 58-year-old Valorie Montoya.

The deputies had been dispatched to the home in response to a call by a concerned family member.

Homicide detectives believe the deaths were likely the result of a murder-suicide, the sheriff’s department said. The circumstances of the killings were not disclosed.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call SBSD at 909-387-3589.

