Lake Arrowhead Couple Found Dead In Likely Murder-Suicide

LAKE ARROWHEAD (CBSLA.com) – A Lake Arrowhead couple in their 50s was found dead Wednesday in their home in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.
The couple was found just before 3:30 p.m. at their home in the 900 block of Hospital Road by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies who were responding to a welfare check.
Deputies entered the home to find the bodies of 57-year-old Steven Montoya, 57, and 58-year-old Valorie Montoya.
The deputies had been dispatched to the home in response to a call by a concerned family member.
Homicide detectives believe the deaths were likely the result of a murder-suicide, the sheriff’s department said. The circumstances of the killings were not disclosed.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call SBSD at 909-387-3589.
