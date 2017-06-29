Firefighters Battle 2 Active Blazes In Calabasas, Malibu Areas

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Firefighters have their hands full Thursday with two large brush fires — one in Calabasa and the other in Malibu.

The Calabasas fire was reported around 3 p.m. near Mulholland Highway and Las Virgenes Road. Units arrived about ten minutes later.

LA County Fire said this fire — about two acres — reached two alarms.

No structures are threatened as of 3:30 p.m.

This fire has been dubbed the Stokes fire.

About 45 acres have burned as of 5:30 p.m., officials said.

At least one firefighter also suffered a minor heat-related injury.

In the second blaze, in Malibu at the PCH near Topanga, about 4.5 acres are engulfed.

Officials said no structures are threatened, as of 3:40 p.m.

Stu Mundel flying over both fires in Sky 9 said the blaze in Malibu would be a lot more difficult to fight.

“There is a lot more fuel out here, a lot of chaparral and the terrain is more rugged,” he reported.