Wildfire Destroys Home Owned By ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki

SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBSLA.com) — A home owned by “Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki has been destroyed by a wildfire raging in Central California.
Galecki was not home at the time, according to Nicole Perna, his spokeswoman.
The Hill Fire is burning northeast of San Luis Obispo, near the town of Santa Margarita. It’s now about 60 percent contained, and has burned 1,600 acres, according to Cal Fire.
About 250 residents were allowed to return home after being evacuated from their homes.
Galecki plays Dr. Leonard Hofstadter on the hit CBS show.
