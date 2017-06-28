Hackers Post Pro-ISIS Message On LA County Site

June 28, 2017 7:43 AM
Filed Under: Isis

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors website was hacked Tuesday by a pro-Islamic State group. The hacker substituted a pro-ISIS message for links to county information.

The Board of Supervisors site was restored Tuesday night.

“No breach of data occurred and no personal information was compromised,” a county spokesman said.

Before county technicians took the site offline, a message was visible in the middle of an all-black screen. Headed by a winged logo with apparently Arabic script labeled Team System DZ, the message carried the headline, “Anti: Govt all word” and went on, “You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries,” according to screenshots posted on social media.

capture211 Hackers Post Pro ISIS Message On LA County Site

Hackers posted a pro-Islamic State message on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors website Tuesday, June 28, 2017. (CBS2)

After going on to warn that “The Arab rulers do not represent Islam” and issuing additional warnings of accountability, the message ended with “I Love Islamic State,” the Santa Clarita Valley website reported.

The message was similar to those that appeared on government sites in Ohio, Maryland, New York and Washington that were hacked Sunday and Monday. Those incidents are being investigated by the FBI, CNN reported.

FBI authorities were not immediately available for comment.

Tony Bell, spokesman for Supervisor Kathryn Barger, said, “Our IT security team will be investigating what happened and offering a corrective action plan to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Bell said he understood the incident wasn’t isolated to Los Angeles County and that officials were coordinating with the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

The hack occurred on the same day as a cyber-attack that shut down the biggest terminal at the Port of Los Angeles.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch