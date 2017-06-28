Best Places For Wedding Cakes In Los Angeles

Wedding planning can be stressful. Booking DJs, curating drama-free seating charts, Pinteresting centerpieces…etc. But, there’s one part of wedding planning that is nothing but fun, and that’s wedding cake tasting. On your big day, you should have a wedding cake that looks as amazing as it tastes, so we’ve rounded up a few L.A. faves to get you started on your cake hunt.



Top Tier Treats

11511 W. Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90064

(310) 478-1971

Top Tier Treats, formerly known as Jamaica's Cakes, has been whipping up treats since 2005. Creating everything from scratch, Jamaica always uses the highest-quality ingredients, never uses shortening, and prides herself on working with fresh, never frozen cakes. She also strives to create a truly collaborative experience by getting a feel for the personality of the couple, and drawing inspiration from everything from the wedding invitations to the bride's dress.



The Butter End Cakery

1910 W Rosecrans Ave.

Gardena, CA 90249

(310) 943-9241

A cake from The Butter End Cakery comes with a side of inspiration, as owner Kimberly Bailey found cake decorating a literal life saver when she discovered she had cancer just a year after moving to L.A. Channeling all her newfound creative energy into creating and testing new recipes and decorations, Kimberly took a huge leap of faith and opened her now wildly successful bakery. Featured in several magazines, the shop only uses local cage-free eggs, organic milk, lots of hormone-free butter, the finest chocolates and vanillas available, and organic produce. What they don't use is fondant, instead preferring a premium rolled chocolate covering to create a perfectly smooth surface.



Sweet Lady Jane

1631 Montana Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90403

(310) 254-9499

Sweet Lady Jane is a heavy hitter in the L.A. bakery game, and their wedding cakes are no exception. World-famous for both their beauty and quality, the shop's layered wedding cakes are completely customizable with your favorite flavors. Come up with your own design, or peruse one of the bakery's books of cake designs for inspiration. They also offer a dessert table option, and if you've ever ventured into one of their shops for a treat, you know you can't go wrong with anything you choose. Three locations in Santa Monica, West Hollywood, and Encino make it easy to find a shop nearby.



Creme de la Crust

(310) 645-0906

Westchester, CA

Self-proclaimed fondant-lover Andrea Phillips breaks from the traditional large bakery scene with her boutique bakery and catering experience. Everything is made fresh to order, and delivered with a smile. Dietary restrictions are no problem for Creme de la Crust, where they specialize in making vegan and gluten free cakes that taste just as delectable as their buttery, gluten counterparts. In addition to cakes, Creme de la Crust also offers custom mini and full size cupcakes. And if the Bride to Be has a serious sweet tooth, you can book a cupcake decorating bachelorette party with Andrea.



SusieCakes

Various Locations

With nearly a dozen stores in Southern California (seven of them in LA County), it's no wonder SusieCakes is often a go-to spot when a sweet craving hits. Their team of in-house bakers uses only the freshest and finest ingredients, so you won't find any artificial preservatives or trans-fats in their baked-from-scratch cakes. The shop can provide you with one of their exquisite layer cakes for your big day, or set you up with a dessert bar full of adorable miniatures and cupcake towers. Order a few of their famous frosted sugar cookies with a custom design for a unique party favor or place card.



Cake Monkey

7807 Beverly Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 932-1142

After filling out Cake Monkey's wedding questionnaire, your journey to wedding cake perfection begins. Modern with a sophisticated twist, the bakery offers not only amazing full sized wedding cakes, but also their famous mini layer cakes. Add some to complement the main attraction, or create an entire dessert table, complete with Cake Monkey's iconic, retro style Cakewiches and El Rollos. You can also leave guests with a sweet memory of your big day with a party favor box filled with some of Cake Monkey's finest confections that match your wedding theme.



Vanilla Bake Shop

512 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 458-6644

As the name suggests, Vanilla Bake Shop's highly skilled and award winning bakers take vanilla very seriously, using only real Madagascar vanilla beans in all their desserts. The team behind your cake is professionally trained, and with years of experience in baking and designing, the shop has been featured in top food and wedding magazines. The Santa Monica location is certified as an environmentally friendly "Green" business, and all end-of-day cupcakes are donated to a program that provides housing to the homeless and low income elderly, making Vanilla Bake Shop a super



Cake Bash Studio & Bakery

13701 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

(818) 626-9105

Cake Bash Studio's founder Karla Peguero began baking at the age of four while growing up in Puerto Rico. Loving how her mother's desserts brought friends and family together, Karla has continued using some of her family's recipes today, many drawing from her Puerto Rican roots. While the shop is known for their whimsical character cakes, they also turn out gorgeous, incredibly decorated custom wedding cakes as well. When she's not creating the perfect wedding cake, you can find Karla on her Youtube Channel (Cakebashstudiotv), or teaching one of her weekly decorating classes that range from kids to adults.



Article by Kellie Fell.