Man Found Shot To Death In Car In South Gate

SOUTH GATE (CBSLA.com) — A man was found shot to death inside a car in an industrial area of South Gate Tuesday night.
Police received a call around 8:30 p.m. about a shooting death on Rayo Avenue near Firestone Place.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim inside a white car, which neighbors said had been parked on Rayo Avenue for a while.
When they went to check out the Dodge Charger, they found the victim’s body in the front passenger seat that was reclined, making it tough for people to notice.
Homicide detectives told CBS2’s Rachel Kim that the victim had been shot in the chest.
They said based on the decomposition, the man had been dead for about a week.
