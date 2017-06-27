Freeway Series Fight: Dodgers And Angels Fans Trade Fisticuffs

June 27, 2017 10:11 PM
Filed Under: Angels, Dodgers, Fan Fight

CHAVEZ RAVINE (CBSLA.com) — The action at Dodger Stadium Monday night was in the stands.

Two fans gave new meaning to the Angels-Dodgers rivalry in the first game of the annual Freeway Series as they took a tumble in the bleachers, tossing drinks and throwing punches.

According to the guy who recorded the violent altercation, the ugly scene played out in the stadium’s Pavilion section. It started with a war of words between rival fans. In the end, the Angels fan is left bloodied and injured as security walks him off.

Fans weren’t surprised by the escalation, but some were definitely disappointed.

“That’s just wrong because there’s kids here,” said Jessica Montes. “You know, it’s a family thing, and I think it’s pretty bad.”

“This isn’t your life. It’s just a game,” said Lauren Norman.

Security is top of mind for Dodgers fans. Everyone remembers the fight involving Brian Stowe, the Giants fan who was beaten into a coma outside Dodger Stadium. He suffered severe brain injuries.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Thomas M. Lamb says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Hi …..

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. Thomas M. Lamb says:
      June 28, 2017 at 8:31 am

      My neighbor, who is a culinary chef at the most popular restaurant in Washington, is making a killing over this web page roughly 1 hour and 30 minutes every day, utilizing some guidance they provided there, and just yesterday bought fantastic new Chrysler Pacifica.
      I had to try myself at last. And I tried it yesterday for the 1st time and after several hours of implementing, I made around $500. This is the site http://maxbiz1.com

      Reply | Report comment
  2. Giovanni Hernandez says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:48 am

    lmao, the chick that goes, “all bad” roooofl

    Reply | Report comment
  3. #noteasilyseduced (@BigUndy) says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:16 am

    bunch of pedo pendejos.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch