Freeway Series Fight: Dodgers And Angels Fans Trade Fisticuffs

CHAVEZ RAVINE (CBSLA.com) — The action at Dodger Stadium Monday night was in the stands.
Two fans gave new meaning to the Angels-Dodgers rivalry in the first game of the annual Freeway Series as they took a tumble in the bleachers, tossing drinks and throwing punches.
According to the guy who recorded the violent altercation, the ugly scene played out in the stadium’s Pavilion section. It started with a war of words between rival fans. In the end, the Angels fan is left bloodied and injured as security walks him off.
Fans weren’t surprised by the escalation, but some were definitely disappointed.
“That’s just wrong because there’s kids here,” said Jessica Montes. “You know, it’s a family thing, and I think it’s pretty bad.”
“This isn’t your life. It’s just a game,” said Lauren Norman.
Security is top of mind for Dodgers fans. Everyone remembers the fight involving Brian Stowe, the Giants fan who was beaten into a coma outside Dodger Stadium. He suffered severe brain injuries.
