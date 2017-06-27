Fire Crews Race To Save Homes In Highland

HIGHLAND (CBSLA.com) — At least 900 acres have been scorched in an area of Highland, and crews were working to protect homes in the area.

About 560 firefighters were still battling the stubborn fire that was 0 percent contained as of 10 p.m. and has been named the Mart Fire because of its proximity to a Walmart. Earlier, the flames were getting very close to homes near the hills.

Homeowners were allowed to go back home after mandatory evacuations were lifted. They were previously ordered east of Orchard Road, north of Highland Avenue and west of Church Street.

Highway 330 was reopened at 9:55 p.m.

One homeowner said fire retardant got on to his patio.

“It’s been crazy thank god for these guys, they came up right away, this fire was moving fast,” Paul Christian said. “I was able to get a couple important things out, these guys have been tremendous.”

There is not yet an official cause of the fire.

If still needed, the evacuation center is at the Highland YMCA at 7793 Central Avenue in Highland. Pets can be brought to Devore Animal Shelter at 19777 Shelter Way in San Bernardino.

Fire officials say people in Arrowbear, Big Bear and Running Springs will see and smell smoke. Folks in the high desert (Victorville, Hesperia, and Apple Valley) will see the smoke.