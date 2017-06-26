Police Looking For Two Men Who Kidnapped Girl In Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — Police sought two men who kidnapped a girl in Whittier Monday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m., the 12-year-old girl was reading outside her home in the 13400 block of Franklin Street when a man grabbed her from behind, covered her mouth and forced her into a 2000 green four-door Chevy Malibu, Whittier police said.

“He started touching her face and telling her she was very pretty and that she was never going to see her family again. She was just quiet and then he kind of tried to start touching her in her upper body,” said the girl’s mother, who was afraid to reveal her identity because the kidnappers were still on the loose.

The men then drove the victim a few blocks away, stopped the car in the 13200 block of Dittmar Avenue and got out.

While the suspects were away, the victim unlocked the back door, got out of the vehicle and ran for help.

Her parents said as she running to her grandmother’s house nearby, a family member happened to see her and picked her up.

“So lucky our family member was there to catch her at the time because they could have ran after her because they were attempting to run after her,” the girl’s mother said.

“Even though we have her, just thinking about what could have happened to her is the worse feeling,” the child’s other mom said.

The parents told CBS2’s Rachel Kim that their daughter had seen the suspect before near her junior high school trying to talk to young girls.

The first suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 20’s with black hair and a beard. He had a shaved line across his left eyebrow and was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect is also a Hispanic man in his 30’s with shaved head. He was wearing a white tank top, tan pants with a “dragon” tattoo on his right bicep.

If you have any information about this case, call Whittier police at (562) 567-9255 or the crime tipline at (562) 567-9299.