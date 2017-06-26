Supreme Court To Review Travel Ban, Allows It To Take Partial Effect

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Supreme Court will review President Trump’s travel ban, but the court will allow it to take effect in most instances.
The action Monday is a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency.
Trump said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours being cleared by courts.
The justices will hear arguments in the case in the fall.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment