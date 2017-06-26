Intruder Doesn’t Heed Warning, Woman Shoots Him In The Chest

CASTAIC (CBSLA.com) — On a windswept ridgetop overlooking Interstate 5 north of Castaic, you’re so far away from the highway that all you can hear is insects and an occasional barking dog

There are no power lines, limited cell phone service and solar panels provide the electricity for the few people who live on this remote landscape.

This is where sheriffs investigators say they received a frantic 911 call from Linda Chisholm about 2 a.m. in the morning. Chisholm told the 911 operator someone was trying to break into her home, she was alone and deputies were 10 to 15 minutes away.

Investigators say she screamed to the apparent robber to go away and that she had a gun. She warned him not to come inside, but the man broke through the door and Chisholm shot him in the chest.

The man was transported to Henry Mayo hospital and was listed in critical condition. Chisholm was badly shaken, but otherwise not injured.

Billy Dall lives a couple of miles away in a small trailer park off Interstate 5. He says he knows what it feels like to know it will take law enforcement 10 to 15 minutes to arrive in an emergency like this one.

“Its my life at stake and a 10 to 15 minutes in a life and death situation is pretty it can come down to that last second and I’m not going to bet my life on that last second or wait for the cops, I’m going to act.”

As for Chisholm’s decision to shoot the intruder who broke into her home?

“I back her 100 percent, if someone came to my house and was banging on the door and not going away when I warn him that I was going to get my dogs or my gun or whatever, oh absolutely if they came into my house they wouldn’t be walking out,” Dall said.