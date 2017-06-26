4th Of July Fireworks 2017 By Neighborhood In Orange County

It’s time to celebrate America’s Independence again this year in Orange County! From fireworks to parades, games and great summertime food, locations around OC are putting on spectacular shows. The following is a complete list.

DANA POINT



Dana Point 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza

Dana Point Harbor

Dana Point, CA 92629

www.danapoint.org

The City of Dana Point will be presenting their 4th of July Fireworks show again this year at 9pm over the Dana Point Harbor. Featuring a musical simulcast from KSBR 88.5FM, you'll want to make sure to get there early. For the best spot, sit on the beach or visit the cliffs of Blue Lantern Park or Heritage Park for terrific views of fireworks as they light up the night's sky.

NEWPORT BEACH



Newport Beach 4th of July Celebration

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort

1131 Back Bay Dr

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 729-3863

www.newportdunes.com

Celebrate the 4th of July in Newport Beach at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort! The Independence Day on the Back Bay party will feature a fireworks extravaganza at 9 p.m. Join other Orange County residents in honoring America's independence with entertaining activities and events along throughout the day. From 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. there will be a welcome party with DJ music. Then, enjoy classic rock from the south from Southern Rocket from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. The Petty Breakers, a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band will delight audiences from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Then, enjoy a U2 tribute band before the fireworks go off at 9 p.m.! Information can be found here.

HUNTINGTON BEACH



Huntington Beach Fireworks Celebration

Downtown Huntington Beach

200 Main Street

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

www.surfcityusa.com

Huntington Beach will be throwing their own party in honor of July 4th this year! Offering live entertainment, delicious food, and an amazing fireworks show to end the day, it's one party you won't want to miss. Make sure not to miss the parade though during the day, which is dubbed the largest Independence Day parade west of the Mississippi River. Enjoy bands, floats, local dignitaries, equestrian groups and tv celebrities!

ANAHEIM HILLS



29th Annual Fourth of July Celebration

Peralta Park

115 N Pinney Dr

Anaheim, CA 92807

(714) 765-5233

www.anaheimhillscommunitycouncil.org

Date: July 4, 2017





The city of Anaheim Hills is going all out for July 4th this year! The Anaheim Hills Firecracker 5k/10k run/walk begins the day. Enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast after the race, along with a parade. Then, at Peralta Park, enjoy food, game booths and entertainment, which will be on hand all day. Once 9pm hits, enjoy a spectacular fireworks display! Put on by one of the best firework companies in the country, the big finale will be nothing short of incredible. Accompanied by patriotic music, enjoy the night with family and friends! Visit www.anaheimhillscommunitycouncil.org for additional information and times.

CYPRESS



4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular

Joint Forces Training Base

11200 Lexington Drive

Los Alamitos, CA 90720

(714) 229-6700

www.ci.cypress.ca.us

Date: July 4, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Beginning at 4 p.m., join an expected 12,000 revelers at the Joint Forces Training Base for a free 4th of July celebration! A food court, booths, entertainment, and a kids zone will be on hand all day, but at 9 p.m. fireworks will light up the sky. Parking is $5 and provided on location.

FULLERTON



28th Annual Fireworks Show

Fullerton Union High School Softball Fields

Lemon St. Between Berekely and Chapman

Fullerton, CA 92832

www.cityoffullerton.com

On the day of America's Independence, the City of Fullerton will be putting on an incredible firework display accompanied by live music by Soundbytes and other entertainers at the Fullerton Union High School Softball Fields. This is the first year since its 1990 debut that the location will not be at Fullerton Union High School's football stadium due to a turf being installed. This old-fashioned 4th of July festival will feature kids activities, including face painting, bounce houses, caricature artists, a stilt walker and live music. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

IRVINE



33rd Annual Fireworks Festival

Irvine High School Stadium

4321 Walnut Ave

Irvine, CA 92604

(949) 936-7000

www.irvinepa.org

Date: July 4, 2017

Hosting its annual Concert On The Green & Fireworks Show at the Irvine High School Stadium, join others for live music, activities, and a fireworks show as dusk hits. Held for the 33rd year in a row at the Irvine High School football stadium, The Irvine Police Association puts on the show. Visitors will get to enjoy delicious food from gourmet trucks, as well as activities for the kids like bounce houses and a live music performance by the Derek Bordeaux Group. Seating in the stadium is available, or bring your own chairs for seating on the field itself. Tickets can be purchased





Pacific Symphony July 4 Spectacular

Pacific Amphitheatre

100 Fair Dr

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 708-1500

www.pacificsymphony.com

Celebrate the 4th of July with a high energy concert tribute to Bruce Springsteen and fireworks to top off the evening! At The Pacific Amphitheater in Costa Mesa, the Pacific Symphony will welcome Matt Ryan & The American Dream and others to recreate some of Springsteen's biggest hits like "Born in the USA," "Hungry Heart," and others. There will also be a salute to the U.S. Armed Forces and patriotic favorites before closing with a great fireworks finale.

SANTA ANA



Independence Day Celebration

Centennial Park

3000 W Edinger Ave

Santa Ana, CA 92704

(714) 571-4254

www.ci.santa-ana.ca.us

Celebrating Independence at Centennial Park, residents of Santa Ana are in for a treat with live music, kids' fun areas, tasty food, a history walk, and a great fireworks show beginning at 9:30 p.m. There will be plenty, including face painting, a kid zone play area, a cannon exhibition, recognition of our armed forces, a history walk by liberty patriots, food, live music and much more before the fireworks.

TUSTIN



Annual Fourth of July Celebration

Tustin High School

1171 El Camino Real

Tustin, CA 92780

(714) 573-3326

Featuring live entertainment and more for free at 6 p.m., the fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. and makes for the perfect opportunity to set up a picnic and blanket. Stadium seating is available for those that get there early, so make sure to plan ahead!

LAGUNA HILLS



City of Laguna Hills Fourth of July Celebration

Laguna Hills Community Center and Sports Complex

25555 Alicia Parkway

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

(949) 707-2680

www.ci.laguna-hills.ca.us

Featuring live music, carnival rides, crafts, face painting, and games, Laguna Hills' Fourth of July Celebration will also offer food and drink for purchase. Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

LAGUNA NIGUEL



All Day 4th Of July Celebration

Laguna Niguel Regional Park

28241 La Paz Rd

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

(949) 425-5100

www.ocparks.com

Date: July 4, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Offering a ton of events all day, Laguna Niguel's July 4th event is sure to entertain those who attend! Enjoy the 4th of July with a concert and an exciting fireworks show. The concert, put on by Mirage (a Fleetwood Mac Tribute band) will help get you warmed up in the amphitheater before heading around three-quarters of a mile to the fireworks show which will light up the nights sky in the Regional Park at 9 p.m. Food and dessert is available for purchase.

LA HABRA



4th Of July Celebration

La Habra High School Stadium

801 Highlander Av

La Habra, CA 90631

(562) 266-5000

Priding itself on having one of the best fireworks shows and July 4th celebrations, the city of La Habra is featuring a ton of activities including live musical performances, and obstacle courses, raffles, kids zones, carnival games, balloon artists, face painting, as well as food vendors offering tasty options. Gates open at 5 p.m. for the pre-fireworks show and the fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.

SAN CLEMENTE



4th of July Fireworks Show at the San Clemente Pier

Parque Del Mar

622 Avenida Del Mar

San Clemente, CA 92672

(949) 361-8200

www.san-clemente.org

Beginning at dusk, the city of San Clemente will commemorate America's independence with a fireworks show on the Municipal Pier. Enjoy everything from fun game booths and live shows to a sparkling display of lights which will fill up the sky from the pier. Every year features new and exciting displays, so expect to come early to snag the best seats. The fireworks display can also be seen from many beaches and hilltop areas in and around San Clemente.

ANAHEIM



Disneyland

1313 Disneyland Dr

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 781-4565

www.disneyland.com

Celebrating July 4th with a 15-minute 360-degree fireworks extravaganza, Disneyland is undoubtedly one of the best places to honor America this year. Set to patriotic music, salute the stars and stripes and commemorate Independence Day with the inspirational fireworks show that will begin around 9:30 p.m. and go for 15 minutes.



MISSION VIEJO



The Mission Viejo Annual Street Faire and Fireworks Spectacular

Lake Mission Viejo

Olympiad Road & Melinda Road

Mission Viejo, CA 92692

www.mvactivities.com

Held every year on Olympiad Road between Marguerite Parkway and Melinda Road, The Mission Viejo Annual Street Faire is all things patriotic. With a fun-filled street fair including game booths, food, and more, the fun keeps going at night with a fireworks spectacular. Other entertainment, including music, dance, comedy, performances and more will also be offered here. There will be plenty of music like Alana Brooke singing the Star Spangled Banner, as well as fun and games, an Eric Clapton Tribute Band, and a fireworks spectacular at 9 p.m. The fun begins at 12 p.m. and admission is free!

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO



San Juan Capistrano 4th of July Celebration & Fireworks Display

The Sports Park

25925 Camino Del Avion

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(949) 493-5911

Date: July 4, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

With events beginning at 12pm including a full scale carnival offering children and parents plenty of activities to take part in, delicious food and more, you can be sure that San Juan Capistrano's 4th of July Celebration is going to be even better than last year. All rides and games do require a small purchase, with the exception of a free mechanical train ride through the Sports Park and great old fashioned family picnic games which all ages can participate in. Live entertainment kicks off at 6 p.m. at the main stage, and fireworks are set to light up the sky at 9 p.m.

YORBA LINDA