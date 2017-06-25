Crews Making Progress On Santa Clarita Brush Fire

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA.com) — Crews were making progress Sunday on a brush fire that erupted and grew to at least 750 acres prompting authorities to close a busy thoroughfare in both directions.
Authorities report that the northbound lanes of the 14 Freeway have reopened after being closed at Newhall, while the southbound lanes were still closed at Golden Valley as of 6 p.m. Last report had the fire 50 percent contained.
Sky2 was overhead showing the charred area with no visible flames but still some smoldering.
The fire was burning towards Disney Ranch, and has resulted in the dispatch of at least 220 firefighters.
Voluntary evacuations have been recommended for Disney Ranch, Tenderfoot Trail Road, Running Horse Road & Placerita Canyon. Firefighters said homes are threatened in the Disney Ranch area, also known as Golden Oak Ranch. Nearly 80 homes have been affected, 100 people have evacuated.
There were reports by the California Highway Patrol that the fire was started by a truck that caught fire after an accident just before 1 p.m.
CBS2’s Jeff Nguyen has the latest on the area’s traffic problems:
More from Jeff Nguyen
For up-to-the-minute live traffic updates, tune-in to KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO and visit cbsLA.com/traffic.
One Comment