Family Of Pasadena Father Arrested On Suspicion Of Murdering Son Speaks Out

BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA.com) — The uncle of a Pasadena father arrested on suspicion of murdering his five-year-old son is speaking out.

Henry Voskanian says his nephew, Aramazd Andressian Sr., stayed with him after he was first arrested and released from jail nearly two months ago.

“We are not doing well at all. Me, my family, my kids, nobody is doing well,” Voskanian said. “We got no choice. He had no other place to go. So we kept him here 3-4 days.”

Voskanian said Andressian Sr. was busy with his attorney during his stay. Because of that, he never had a chance to get a straight answer about what led up to the disappearance of five-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr.

“He was really kind of nervous. We didn’t really talk. So [we] never really had a chance to sit down … but the one thing that he said — he said that he didn’t do it,” Voskanian remembered.

Andressian Sr. was supposed to drop off his son with his mother April 22. Instead he was found passed out a South Pasadena park and Aramazd Andressian Jr. was nowhere in sight.

The park was search several times, as was Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County and the Montebello home belonging to Andressian’s mother.

In Baldwin Park, flyers have been posted outside the home belonging to the boy’s mother.

Her family didn’t want to speak on camera but the maternal grandmother sent CBS2/KCAL9 a text reading: “We are asking for everyone to continue to pray for Piqui and his momma.”

While Andressian Sr. is waiting for his court hearing in Las Vegas, his uncle says he’s not sure what to believe.

“Really at this point, my whole concentration is finding A.J.,” Voskanian said. “I’m not thinking about him. I’m not thinking about anybody else. Right now, I’m just thinking finding A.J.”