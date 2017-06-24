Downey Police Seize Over 3,000 Pounds Of Illegal Fireworks From 2 Brothers

DOWNEY (CBSLA.com) – Two brothers suspected of selling illegal fireworks advertised on Craigslist were arrested Friday by Downey police, who seized more than 3,000 pounds of pyrotechnic devices.
Investigators received a tip about the sales and on Wednesday undercover detectives arranged to meet one of the brothers, 37-year-old Jose Zepeda, at a local restaurant, where they purchased fireworks in the parking lot, according to Downey police Lt. Alex Irizabal.
“A second purchase of illegal fireworks today and Jose’s brother, Juan Zepeda, arrived at the location and was taken into custody for selling illegal fireworks to undercover detectives,” Irizabal said. “Illegal fireworks were immediately seized from inside Juan’s vehicle.”
A warrant was served at Jose Zepeda’s home in the 7300 block of Dinwiddie Street, where boxes containing more than 3,000 pounds of fireworks were found, Irizabal said.
Jose Zepeda was booked on suspicion of possessing in excess of 100 pounds of fireworks, a felony. Juan Zepeda, 36, also a resident of Downey, was booked on suspicion of selling illegal fireworks, a misdemeanor, Irizabal said.
Jose Zepeda’s bail was set at $20,000 and Juan Zepeda’s at $1,000. Both men are due in court in Downey on Tuesday, according to sheriff’s inmate records.
