Swim Coach Gets 6-Years In Prison After Pleading No Contest To Sexual Assault Of Minor

June 23, 2017 5:40 PM
Filed Under: Commerce, Fondling, No Contest, Prison Sentence, Steven Matthew Garcia, Swim Coach

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  —   Authorities said a swim coach was sentenced to six years behind bars Friday after pleading no contest to sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl at an aquatic center in Commerce.

The Los Angeles County D.A.’s Office announced  Steven Matthew Garcia, 28, entered his plea to one felony count of lewd act upon a child and one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.

Garcia was also ordered to register as a lifetime sex offender.

Garcia fondled a 7-year-old girl in an employee lounge at an aquatic center and threatened the victim, ordering her not to tell anyone. The complaint said the sexual assault occurred between October 2016 and January 2017.

RELATED LINK: Commerce Swim Coach Charged With Fondling 7-Year-Old Girl

Deputy D.A. Emily Spear of the Sex Crimes Division prosecuted the case.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch