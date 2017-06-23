Swim Coach Gets 6-Years In Prison After Pleading No Contest To Sexual Assault Of Minor

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said a swim coach was sentenced to six years behind bars Friday after pleading no contest to sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl at an aquatic center in Commerce.
The Los Angeles County D.A.’s Office announced Steven Matthew Garcia, 28, entered his plea to one felony count of lewd act upon a child and one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.
Garcia was also ordered to register as a lifetime sex offender.
Garcia fondled a 7-year-old girl in an employee lounge at an aquatic center and threatened the victim, ordering her not to tell anyone. The complaint said the sexual assault occurred between October 2016 and January 2017.
Deputy D.A. Emily Spear of the Sex Crimes Division prosecuted the case.
The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau.
