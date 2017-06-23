Father Of Missing 5-Year-Old Boy Arrested For His Murder

June 23, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Aramazd Andressian. Missing Boy, arrest, Murdered

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  —  Authorities have announced the arrest of the father of a 5-year-old boy who went missing in April.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. 35, was taken into custody in Las Vegas around 1 p.m., the LA County Sheriff’s Department announced. He is accused of murdering the boy.

Andressian Jr. went missing in April on the day he was supposed to be taken to his mother’s residence. The boy’s mother and father were involved in a custody battle.

The boy’s father told officials he didn’t know where the boy was.  The father was found near his car, passed out. He maintained someone attacked him and took the boy.

Later, police said the father’s story was filled with inconsistencies. They also revealed the car Andressian was found near was “soaked” with gasoline. Andressian was taken into custody but eventually released when police said they had a lack of evidence.

missing boy e1493063875146 Father Of Missing 5 Year Old Boy Arrested For His Murder

(credit: CBS)

The suspect was booked at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department with a bail of $10 million dollars and will return to Los Angeles County pending the extradition process, officials said.

After reviewing all of the evidence in this case, following several searches of the suspect’s home, his mother’s home in Montebello and assorted locations, Homicide Investigators presented the facts to the Los Angeles County D.A.’s Office and obtained a murder filling against the suspect.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will discuss the arrest at a press conference on Monday, at 11 a.m., at the Hall of Justice.

This is a breaking news report and information will be added as it becomes available.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch