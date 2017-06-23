Police: Man Wore Sawed-Off Shotgun, Brass Knuckles To Dress As ‘Mad Max’

BARSTOW (CBSLA.com) — A man claimed to be fashioning himself as “Mad Max” when he put on a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, brass knuckles and knives to work on a quad in Barstow.
Authorities say they arrested 39-year-old Jack Lee Ernest of Barstow after seeing him working on his quad on Old Highway 58 in Barstow at 11 p.m. at night.
Deputy Kenneth Bubier conducted a traffic stop on the quad, whose rider — later identified as Ernest — behaved suspiciously and first tried to ride off, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department statement.
When the deputy patted down Ernest, he found several illegal weapons, including an “illegally sawed-off shotgun, with ammunition tactically attached to it for easy access.” The deputy also found brass knuckles and “two large knives which Ernest had positioned for tactical access,” authorities said.
“Ernest claimed he fashioned himself as ‘Mad Max,’” Bubier reported.
Ernest was arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal weapons, and was booked on $30,000 bail at Barstow Jail.
