LAPD Chief Beck Personally Arrests Officer Accused Of Having Sex With Teen Cadet

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — LAPD Chief Charlie Beck on Thursday announced the arrest of an LAPD officer who is accused of having a sexual relationship with a female minor.

The 15-year-old alleged victim is one of seven teen cadets who were arrested for stealing two police cruisers and taking the vehicles on joy rides.

Beck said he personally arrested 10-year-veteran Robert Cain, 31, of Rancho Cucamonga.

“I find the actions of Cain — if they are proven — to be despicable. I find them to be absolutely inconsistent with the ethics and standard of the Los Angeles Police Department and they are criminal,” Beck told reporters not long after the arrest.

CBS 2’s Crystal Cruz reported from outside Cain’s home. His street has been roped off, but she spoke to stunned neighbors and a woman who also said she has been dating Cain.

Neither the woman or his neighbors believe the allegations.

A neighbor told her off-camera he’s known Cain for years and the allegations being leveled at the officer did not ring true to him. In fact, the man says he would trust Cain with his own children.

A woman who also didn’t want to speak on camera said she’s been dating Cain for a couple of months and told Cruz she too doesn’t believe the allegations.

According to the LAPD. Cain helped the teens accused of stealing the vehicles, gain access to the cars.

Chief Beck said the relation between Cain and the teenage girl appeared to happened within the past month.

Neighbors are stunned by the police presence on their block, not to mention that police are investigating one of their own.

Cain family friend Myrna Wong said the entire situation is upsetting.

“I’m very, very sad,” she said, “He’s a good person. He really is.”

She also remains skeptical of the charges.

“I really don’t know,” she told Cruz, “I just can’t believe that something like that could happen to him. I can not believe this. It’s so incredible what happened.”