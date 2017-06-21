Metro Gold Line Claremont Extension To Get Green Light

June 21, 2017 10:16 PM
Filed Under: Claremont Extension, Gold Line, Light Rail, Measure M

CLAREMONT (CBSL.A.com) — The first Measure M transit project is close to getting the green light.

On Thursday, the board of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is expected to approve a $1.4 billion budget that includes an extension of the Gold Line light-rail line in the San Gabriel Valley by 11.5 miles east to Claremont.

The second phase of the Foothill Gold Line Project will extend the line from its current terminus at APU/Citrus College with stops at Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, Pomona and Claremont.

The stops are all in Los Angeles County, which are covered by Measure M, the new half-cent sales tax approved by voters in November 2016. There are plans for one more stop at Montclair but since that part of the track would be outside of L.A. County, it would require independent funding from San Bernardino County.

