Contractor Accused Of Breaking Gas Line, Causing Woodland Hills House Explosion

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA.com) — A couple narrowly escaped an explosion caused by a contractor who broke a gas line in a Woodland Hills home Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Fire Department told CBS2’s Tom Wait.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. while the contractor was doing some work at a two-story home in the 4900 block of Marmol Drive.
When utility workers arrived, they immediately ordered the homeowners to get out of the house as quickly as possible. Just moments after they got out, their house exploded.
“We heard like a sonic boom. We came outside, and the whole side of the house blew up. It was a gas leak that built up inside,” said neighbor Steve Rosenberger.
“They made it out minutes before. Just very blessed that everybody was able to get out,” neighbor Benjamin Acosta said.
Residents in nearby homes were evacuated while crews worked to seal the ruptured gas line. There were concerns of more explosions.
One Comment