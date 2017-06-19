Public’s Help Sought In Search For Suspect In Locksmith Smash-And-Grab

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A North Hollywood business owner hopes someone recognizes the person caught on video stealing from his family owned locksmith shop Sunday.
Rob Jones says security cameras captured the suspect hurling a chunk of concrete through a glass door at All Safe Locksmith in North Hollywood around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Once the man got inside, he knocked over the register and went to town.
He tipped over a showcase and, after about a minute, ran to the back of the store, where he emptied a case and smashed more glass before grabbing as much loot as possible.
Most were locks priced at $5-$300, Jones said.
“There’s a sense of violation that you feel,” he said. “I know times are tough for people, but to come and steal locks? Like this?”
Jones says the break-in has been tough to take.
He calls the shop the nucleus of his family because he and his brother and sister all worked here growing up.
The LAPD says it’s investigating the incident.