Call To Councilmember Helps Fire Victims Facing Eviction Get Housing

CHATSWORTH (CBSLA.com) — Robin Molina says she nearly lost her life on May 30 when fire tore through the building where she rented a small room. She’s been living in the smoke-damaged building ever since. She and the others who have been unable to find another place to live, have been ordered to vacate the building.

Molina lost the use of her legs in a car accident when she was 10 years old. She went on to college, and became a bookkeeper but after she broke her back in a bad fall, she had to quit working. She now lives on a monthly $800 disability check and spends most of her time inside a small rented room in a home with others dealing difficult life issues.

“We’re so invisible, that people just step over us, we don’t have a voice we don’t exist,” Molina said.

CBS2 contacted city councilmember Mitch Englandar’s office to see what could be done to help Molina and her displaced neighbors. Paul Dumont, a representative of the sober living network arrived less than an hour later

Dumont was able to find temporary housing for all of the residents. Molina’s needs were the most challenging. She needed a home that could accommodate her wheelchair.

He found one on the same street just a block away.

Molina put her wheelchair in overdrive and couldn’t believe her eyes as she rode the ramp up to the doorway. A quick look inside her new room and a spin around her bathroom. An emotional roller coaster from complete despair