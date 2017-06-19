Firefighters Face Another Day Of Triple-Digit Heat In Castaic Brush Fire Battle

CASTAIC (CBSLA.com) — A brush fire by Castaic Lake is now at 60 percent containment, but firefighters are looking at another tough day of battling flames amid triple-digit temperatures and bone-dry brush.
About 450 U.S. Forest Service and Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters are on the scene of the brush fire that broke out Saturday afternoon.
The fire started in an area with difficult access near the Golden State (5) Freeway and Ridge Road, on the bank of Castaic Lake.
Two outbuildings have been destroyed, according to U.S. Forest Service spokesman Nathan Judy. No evacuations have been ordered and there are no road closures, but the upper northeastern portion of the lake has been closed.
A firefighter suffered a minor injury and has been taken to a hospital, Judy said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
