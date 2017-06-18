Police: Calif. Woman Killed After Sister Hits Her With A Car

June 18, 2017 8:06 AM

CARPINTERIA (AP) — A Southern California woman has been killed after police believe her sister accidentally hit her with a car.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Sgt. John Maxwell says 55-year-old Dora Perez was standing in her driveway while her sister was moving a car Saturday morning. Maxwell says the car suddenly sped out of control for unknown reasons and hit Perez.

Perez was pinned against her home and was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Maxwell says Perez’s sister is 70 years old and that foul play nor alcohol or drugs are considered factors in the crash.

Perez’s sister was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

