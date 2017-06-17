Armed Passenger Exits Car Amid South LA Pursuit, Driver Escapes

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Police arrested one man and are searching for another following a pursuit in South Los Angeles overnight Friday.
The incident began around 11:15 p.m. Friday when Los Angeles police observed a possible stolen vehicle. They attempted a traffic stop, but the car, described as a four-door Chevrolet, refused to stop and a chase ensued.
The car halted momentarily at West 82nd Street and South New Hampshire Avenue and a passenger jumped out, armed with a shotgun, and ran, police said.
The vehicle drove away. The driver and vehicle escaped and remained at large Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, the passenger who had jumped from the car discarded the shotgun while running. Officers set up a four-block perimeter and located him after a two-hour K-9 search. They also seized the gun.
No shots were fired during the search. The man, who was not identified, faces weapons charges, police said.
Police are still uncertain if the vehicle was in fact stolen.
