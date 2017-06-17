150-Acre Brush Fire Burns Near Castaic Lake

CASTAIC (CBSLA.com) – A fast-growing brush fire was burning near Castaic Lake Saturday afternoon, an area in northeast Los Angeles County located north of Santa Clarita.
The blaze, which sent plumes of smoke hundreds of feet in the air, was reported before 2 p.m. in Caustic Lake State Park. The fire had grown to 150 acres as of 2:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No evacuations were issued and no structures were threatened.
LACFD crews were battling the fire from the ground and the air.
The cause of the fire was not confirmed.
