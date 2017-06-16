Funeral Friday For LA Firefighter Killed In Fall

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Los Angeles firefighters will gather downtown Friday morning to mourn a colleague killed when he fell from an aerial ladder during training this month.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and other officials will also attend the service for Firefighter Kelly Wong at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels at 555 W. Temple St in downtown L.A.

The 29-year-old Wong fell from the ladder on June 3 and died two days later.

Officials say Wong was participating in a training exercise at the Barclay Hotel in the 300 block of South Main Street in downtown L.A. when the incident occurred. LAFD says he landed on the top of the truck and was immediately treated by fellow firefighters on the scene before being taken to the hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries on June 5.

He had been with LAFD for two years. He leaves a wife, Danielle, and an infant son, Colton.

A short procession began at 8 a.m. on Main and First streets. It was heading north to Temple Street, then west along Temple Street to the cathedral.

The service begins at 9 a.m.

The following streets are closed during the procession:

Temple Street between Grand Avenue and Los Angeles Street.

Hill Street between 1st and Ord Street.

Main Street between 1st and Aliso Street.

1st Street between Main Street and Spring Street.

Grand Avenue between 1st Street and Hollywood Freeway on-ramp.

