DOJ Sweep of Motorcycle Gang Nets Members in Southern California

LAS VEGAS (CBSLA.com) — A gang sweep across several states Friday by federal authorities resulted in the indictment of 23 suspected members of the Vagos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, including some from Alhambra, Baldwin Park and Moreno Valley.
The Department of Justice announced the RICO indictment by a grand jury in Las Vegas, Nevada included charges of a conspiracy involving murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault, among others. Members in the states of California, Nevada and Hawaii were named in the indictment.
The charges stem from the alleged 2011 murder of a boss of rival motorcycle gang the Hell’s Angels at the Golden Nugget Casino in Sparks, Nev. Ernesto Manuel “Romeo” Gonzalez of San Francisco has been charged with the killing.
“These arrests and indictments are the culmination of a far-reaching, meticulous, long-term probe involving HSI and multiple other law enforcement agencies aimed at dealing a crippling blow to one of this country’s most ruthless and violent criminal gangs,” said the Derek. N Benner, acting executive associate director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
The suspected members based in Southern California are listed below:
- Bradey Michael “Candy Man” Campos, 50, of Alhambra
- James Patrick “Jimbo” Gillespie, 68, of Granada Hills
- John Chrispin “Quicky” Juarez, 69, of Moreno Valley
- Albert “Al” Lopez, 39, of Canyon Country
- Andrew Eloy “Hulk” Lozano, 42, of Fontana
- Pastor Fausto “Ta Ta” Palafox, 53, of Beaumont
- John Joseph “Rocky” Siemer, 60, of Baldwin Park
- Paul Jeffrey “Shyster” Voll, 52, of Pasadena
The Vagos OMG has ties in at least seven countries and roughly 75 chapters across the U.S., officials said.
