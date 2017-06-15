Male Girl Scout Leader Explains Why His Welder’s Toolbox Is Now Filled With Glitter

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — John “Doc” McFadzen is 6 feet 2 inches tall about 250 pounds and has 86 tattoos and a beard. He’s also got holes in his ears.

He might be the last guy you’d expect to be in charge of a Girl Sscout troop, and while he’s not the only male who leads a girl group, McFadzen definitely stands out.

He’s one of a kind.McFadzen is part of an expansion program that seeks to bring scouting to girls in different and new cities.

McFadzen runs Daisy Girl Troop 6825. The group formed earlier this year and is made up of 6 and 7-year-olds.

“There was a time I would have worried about it, but I don’t care any more,” McFazden says, ” I am what I am. I love the kids.”

The former Navy corpsman and underwater welder’s toolbox is now filled with beads and glitter.

“It’s work but then, when I get here,” he says, “I leave here and it’s just like, that was so cool.”

Doc — or Pappy as he’s called– came to the Girl Scouts through an expansion program.

“One of our missions right now is to come into under represented communities To being the scouting experience to girls from every single corner of the city,” says Maria Lupe Hernandez, a Girl Scout community outreach specialist.

They help families who might not be able to afford scouts.

“Any troop leaders that might not necessarily have the financial means to start a troop, take full advantage– free membership for the girls, free sashes for the girls,” says Hernandez.

While the girls are still earning the pedals on their daisy sashes, Doc’s proudly earned his T-shirt. It reads, “Man enough to be a Girl Scout.”

“He helps us learn new things and and also learn new games,” says scout Sofia Gomez.

And the girls don’t really notice there’s anything different about their leader.

“It just feels better to me because he’s my father,” says Johnnie Mae McFadzen.

“I love it I wouldn’t change it,” says her dad of his troop duties.

The unconventional troop, led by their unconventional leader, is in existence hanks to donations and the Girl Scouts of Great Los Angeles say they are always looking for donations and volunteers.