50-Acre Brush Fire Breaks Out In Banning

BANNING (CBSLA.com) – Firefighters were making progress on a 50-acre wildland fire that broke out in the Riverside County area of Banning Thursday morning, as a heat wave descends on the Southland.
The Canyon Fire was reported in the 11000 block of Mias Canyon Road at 11:34 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Crews with Cal Fire and RCFD arrived to find the blaze at between five and 10 acres in size. However, it grew to 50 acres within about 45 minutes. No structures were threatened and there were no evacuations, the fire department said.
RCFD spokesperson Tawny Cabral reported that the forward progress of the blaze was stopped by 12:45 p.m. and it was 30 percent contained.
About 130 personnel were fighting the fire with the help of one water-dropping helicopter and two air tankers.
There was no word on a cause.