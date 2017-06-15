Armed Suspect In South LA Apprehended After Long Search

June 15, 2017 11:22 PM
Filed Under: Armed Suspect, Shooting, South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A massive search was underway for a man who police believed fired shots at LAPD officers in South LA. The suspect has been apprehended.

The area was on lockdown for hours. The shooting occurred near 49th and San Pedro streets, and the shooter was barricaded on the upper floor of an apartment along 49th Street.

Police were asking everyone to stay away from the scene.

LAPD said they were looking for a man wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and armed with a rifle.

Authorities said the incident started just before 7 p.m. That’s when they said the suspect fired shots at uniformed Metro officers.

No officers were injured. but the LAPD confirmed that officers did return fire.

Police said there was only one shooter they were looking for.

