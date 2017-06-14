Report: Circle K Employee Killed In Lake Elsinore Shooting

June 14, 2017 9:50 AM
Filed Under: lake elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA.com) – A Circle K convenience store employee was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a small strip mall in Lake Elsinore, according to a report.

At 5:20 a.m., deputies responded to the 16300 block of Lakeshore Drive to find a victim who had been assaulted with a deadly weapon, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told CBS2.

The sheriff’s department would not disclose the victim’s condition. However, Circle K confirmed in a statement to The Press- Enterprise that one of their cashiers had been shot to death at that location.

The suspect remained at large, The Press-Enterprise said.

The circumstances of the shooting and the name of the victim were not immediately confirmed.

