Feds Raid Multiple Sovereign Rehab Centers In SoCal

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — Federal, state and local officials have served sealed search warrants at multiple Southern California locations of Sovereign Health Group, which runs addiction treatment centers in several states.
Thom Mrozek, spokesman for the U.S. Department of Justice, says no immediate arrests are expected in conjunction with Tuesday’s raids. There’s no timetable for when the warrants might become public, and Mrozek would not comment on what information officials are seeking.
FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says warrants were served in Los Angeles, Palm Desert, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano.
The Orange County Register reports officials entered a house owned by Sovereign CEO Tonmoy Sharma and appeared to inspect a car in the garage.
The newspaper says Haroon Ahmad, spokesman for Sovereign, was not able to comment shortly after the warrants were served Tuesday.
