8 Men Arrested In Pasadena Gang Feud

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) – An extensive six-month investigation has culminated in the arrest of eight gang members in connection with three murders and two attempted murders in the Pasadena area.
Pasadena police announced Tuesday that the killings were likely linked to a feud between the Pasadena and Duarte street gangs.
The suspects were identified Tuesday as Anthony Deon Edwards, Marquise Duran Turner, Isaiah Jack Daniels, Pernell Barnes, Charod Robinson, Derion Davon Lee, Andrew Vasquez and John Wesley Robinson.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed multiple charges against the suspects — ranging from attempted murder to murder — based on evidence that was presented to prosecutors on June 5 by Pasadena police detectives.
The murder victims were identified as Antoine Sutphen, Brandon Douglas and Ormoni Duncan. The details and circumstances of each case were not immediately confirmed.
Investigators believe the suspects could be responsible for more crimes. Anyone with information should call police at (626) 744-4241 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.