Fire Burning 24-Story London Apartment Building

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A horrific fire was burning a 24-story apartment building in London Wednesday morning.
Video from social media appears to show flames raging from most of the building’s floors at the Grenfell Tower in west London.
A BBC reporter on the scene reported the entire building, which houses 120 units, had burned through and there were fears the tower could collapse.
The Daily Mail reports people were trapped and onlookers heard screams for help.
There are reports some people climbed down from their units using sheets as ropes.
CBS2/KCAL9’s Tom Wait reports 30 patients were taken to the hospital. A significant number of people were unaccounted for.
At least 200 firefighters and 40 engines were on the scene.