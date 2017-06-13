Dodgers Place Gonzalez On Disabled List, Reinstate Pederson

June 13, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Dodgers

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed first baseman Adrian Gonzalez on the 10-day disabled list because of discomfort in his lower back.

Gonzalez was removed from Sunday’s game against Cincinnati after going hitless in three at-bats. He said he has two herniated disks.

Gonzalez was also on the DL last month for the first time in his 14-year career after he tried to play through back and elbow injuries.

The 35-year-old Gonzalez is a five-time All-Star. He’s batting .255 with one home run and 23 RBIs in 49 games.

Outfielder Joc Pederson was reinstated from the seven-day concussion DL. He’s hitting .200 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 35 games.

The Dodgers announced the moves before Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series with Cleveland.

