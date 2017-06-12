Pomona Police Looking For Man Accused Of Attacking Grandfather Who Is Severely Injured

POMONA (CBSLA.com) — Police Monday were seeking the public’s help in catching a man suspected of attacking his 82-year-old grandfather in Pomona.

At about 2 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the 2900 block of Gayridge Street to check on Robert McPherson, who had not been seen or heard from in several days.

“Officers arrived on scene and found the rear window of the residence smashed in and moaning sounds coming from inside the residence,” according to Pomona police Sgt. Brian Hagerty.

The officers found McPherson on the floor and bleeding, suffering from major head trauma, according to the sergeant.

The victim was taken to a hospital in “extremely critical condition,” police said.

Detectives said they believed the victim’s grandson, Sammeon Christian Waller, 24, attacked him.

McPherson had an active restraining order against his grandson, according to detectives.

“The investigation also revealed that the victim’s vehicle was taken from the residence and was impounded early Friday morning after being found unoccupied in the city of Sacramento, California,” Hagerty said.

The vehicle is a silver 2003 Honda Odyssey.

Waller, who is now wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, should be considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen in downtown Sacramento and has no known means of transportation, no known ties to the area and may be using public transportation, according to Hagerty.

Waller is black, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 174 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and the words “Carpe Diem” tattooed across his chest and an outline of the state of California tattooed on the inside of his right forearm.

Anyone with information regarding Waller’s whereabouts was urged to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.